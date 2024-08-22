Tim Walz Due to Accept Vice Presidential Nomination, as Democrats Hear From Stevie Wonder and Mindy Kaling

Tim Walz is due to accept the vice presidential nomination on Wednesday, on the third night of the Democratic convention.

Mindy Kaling served as the evening’s celebrity host, joking about having “outed” Kamala Harris as Indian by filming an Instagram cooking video in 2019.

“I truly believe that as a woman of color, and as a single mother of three, it is incredibly that i be appointed ambassador to Italy,” Kaling said. “That’s how this works right?”

Keenan Thompson, of “SNL,” also did a comedy bit about Project 2025, highlighting conservative plans to close the Department of Education and outlaw abortion, and likening it to the terms of service of a new Donald Trump administration.

“You can stop it from ever happening by electing Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States,” Thompson said.

The crowd will also hear from former President Bill Clinton, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Pete Buttigieg, the secretary of transportation.

Stevie Wonder took the stage as well, performing “Higher Ground.”

“We must keep on keepin’ on until we truly are a united people of these United States,” he said.

The convention also showed a video of the Jan. 6 attack, which closed by noting that Donald Trump is facing conspiracy and obstruction charges: “If re-elected, he will never be held accountable.”

Some of the delegates chanted “Lock him up.”

“He betrayed us,” Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, a retired Capitol police officer. “On Jan. 6, I nearly died protecting our Capitol. And I would do it again to protect our democracy.”

The convention also heard a heart-tugging plea from Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who is being held hostage in Gaza. The delegates chanted “Bring them home.”

