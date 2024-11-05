Tim Walz Gives The Most Tim Walz Pep Talk In Sports-Themed Closing Message

Democratic vice presidential nominee and former high school football coach Tim Walz has delivered one last pep talk to voters ahead of the big game: Election Day.

Walz sat down with Stephen Colbert for an interview that aired Monday night on “The Late Show.” Colbert asked the Minnesota governor to “bring it in” for “one final pep talk” to undecided voters using “as many sports clichés as possible.”

“Folks, dig down deep,” Walz said. “We know that we’re in the final two minutes of this game. We’re going to give 110%. We know we have to leave it on the field, because, look, democracy is at stake here. We have an opportunity to bring this country together. There’s no I in country.”

He continued:

“So look, we’re going to win this thing. We’ve got the best candidate. We got the best quarterback out there in Kamala Harris. We got the best game plan. We know their game plan of Project 2025 isn’t going to be good for any of us. And so, creating an opportunity economy, we’re going to put the ball over the goal line. We’re going to win this thing here in the final minute. And then we’re going to celebrate come Wednesday morning with our quarterback, President Harris.”

In August, Walz — who led Minnesota’s Mankato West varsity team to a state championship in 1999 — went viral for using a football analogy to describe his political vision, saying it’s important to work together towards a shared vision and show good sportsmanship.

During the 10-minute interview with Colbert, Walz discussed a range of lighthearted subjects including the highs and lows of his campaign, how he met his wife Gwen Walz and his reputation as a “Midwestern dad.”

Heading into Tuesday’s election, polls still signal an incredibly tight contest between Vice President Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Asked about the close race, Walz said “it disappoints me, I think, because I think the choice is so stark. But it’s not surprising — the country is really divided.”

“You’ve got the Constitution vs. not the Constitution,” he added. “You’ve got reproductive rights vs. ‘I don’t care if you like it or not, I’ll tell you what to do.’”

According to CBS, the interview was recorded in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, and will serve as Walz’s last address on a national platform before the election.

Watch below.

