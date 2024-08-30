Tim Walz Says He’s ‘Grateful’ for Son’s Viral DNC Response | Video

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was “grateful” he was able to experience his son Gus’ emotional response to his speech at the Democratic National Convention. “I’m grateful I got to experience it and I’m so proud of him. I’m proud of him. I’m proud of Hope. I’m proud of Gwen,” Walz told CNN’s Dana Bash Thursday night.

The moment was widely covered the third night of the convention and the days that followed. “I don’t know as a father I could have ever imagined that. I’ve been grateful for so many reasons to be on this ticket but that moment to understand what was really important to have my son feel a sense of pride in me that I was trying to do the right thing,” Walz said.

“You try and protect your kids … it brings notoriety and things, but it was just such a visceral emotional moment that I’m just I’m grateful I got to experience it and I’m so proud of him. I’m proud of him. I’m proud of Hope. I’m proud of Gwen.”

“She’s a wonderful mother and these are great kids,” he added. Walz later said that this era of politics in the US “can be better.”

“It can be different. We can we can show some of these things and we can have families involved in this. I hope that there was a… I hope people felt that out there and I hope they hug their kids a little tighter because you just never know and life can be kind of hard.”

The heartfelt moment came after Walz delivered a speech in which he spoke about his family and he and his wife’s path to parenthood. “It took Gwen and I years, but we had access to fertility treatments,” he said. “And, when our daughter was born, we named her Hope. Hope, Gus and Gwen, you are my entire world, and I love you.”

Cameras then cut to Gus, who burst into tears, stood up, pointed at his father, and said loudly, “That’s my dad!”

Bash also asked Vice President Harris about the viral photo of her grand-niece as she watched Harris’ acceptance speech. “You didn’t explicitly talk about gender or race in your speech, but it obviously means a lot to a lot of people. What does it mean to you?” Bash said.

“I am running because I believe that I am the best person to do this job at this moment for all Americans, regardless of race and gender, but I did see that photograph and I was deeply touched by it,” Harris answered. “And you’re right, it’s the back of her head, her two braids, and and then I’m in the front of the photograph obviously speaking, and it’s very humbling. It’s very humbling in many ways.”

