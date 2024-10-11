Tim Walz Tirade: Trump ‘Outsourced God to China’

Tim Walz ripped Donald Trump as a hypocrite on Friday for outsourcing his “God Bless the USA” bibles to China.

“We just found out his Trump-branded bibles—yeah, they’re printed in China,” Walz said at a Michigan rally. “This dude even outsourced God to China!”

The Minnesota governor then feigned pity on Trump and offered to be “generous.”

“I don’t blame him. He didn’t notice the ‘made in China’ sticker, ‘cause they put it inside, a place he’s never looked: in the Bible.”

The speech to voters in Macomb County, Michigan, was a pointed rebuttal to Trump’s Thursday appearance at the Detroit Economic Club, where he blamed Democrats and foreign nations for leaving the American auto industry foundering and insulted Motor City right to its face.

“Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president,” Trump said about electing his opponent, Kamala Harris. “You’re going to have a mess on your hands.”

Flanked by supporters wearing hard hats and holding union signs, Walz argued that it was Trump who was dead-set on shipping jobs abroad and stiffing workers.

He eviscerated Trump and his billionaire benefactor Elon Musk, who is going to great lengths to get Trump elected. Trump has promised that, if elected, Musk will run his second administration’s government efficiency effort.

“Remember, they caught ‘em on tape, Elon Musk and Donald Trump talking, they were laughing about the idea of firing striking workers,” Walz said. “Meanwhile, Musk is building his new auto plant. Not in Michigan. In Mexico. Gonna build it in Mexico.”

And Musk's auto parts will come “from China,” Walz said.

The Democratic vice presidential candidate also rebutted Trump’s attack on the city of Detroit and its residents.

Walz suggested that Trump had no idea what he was talking about.

“Look, I’m a Twins fan, and you whipped our a–,” he said. “City’s growing, crime’s down, factories are opening up. But those guys, all they know about manufacturing is manufacturing bulls--- every time they show up.”

