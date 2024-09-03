Tim Walz to visit Lancaster as part of Pennsylvania campaign swing
Vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz will visit Lancaster Wednesday as part of a campaign swing through Pennsylvania.
John Cleese is no fan of Donald Trump, but the Monty Python legend is now starting to question the former U.S. president’s mental acuity. In a string of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Cleese was in an acerbic mood about a speech made by 78-year-old Trump in Potterville, MI, last week. The British multi-hyphenate’s rant …
Kamala Harris was interrupted by a heckler during a speech at a Labor Day campaign rally at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local #5 training facility in Pittsburgh.Speaking after an introduction by Joe Biden, who hailed his decision as nominee in 2020 to select her as his vice president as “the single best decision I made as president of the United States of America,” Harris spent much of her time pleading her case that an administration under her would be more benefi
MAGA's AI onslaught continues. This weekend, doubling down on accusations that vice president Kamala Harris is a Marxist communist (she isn't), former president Donald Trump took to Truth Social to boost a clearly AI-generated image of Harris donned in communist attire, Joseph Lenin-esque mustache and all. This wouldn't be the first time that Trump has […]
The Democratic candidate for vice president tore into the former president in a Labor Day speech in Milwaukee.
The former president also recalled former first lady Melania Trump's reaction.
With Donald Trump and Kamala Harris neck and neck in the polls and favorability ratings, Republicans are funneling millions of dollars into attack ads against the vice president.According to data from AdImpact, the Trump campaign and its affiliated super PACS shelled out 57 percent of the their television spending to anti-Harris campaigns, compared to the 8 percent dedicated to anti-Trump ads by the Democratic ticket, from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29.“This is a moment in the message arc of us seeking to
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge in Atlanta ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump and his campaign must stop using the song “Hold On, I'm Coming” while the family of one of the song's co-writers pursues a lawsuit against the former president over its use.
In a speech last week to the National Guard Association of the United States, former President Donald Trump claimed that he was the president who “created” the Veterans Choice health care program, and got it “passed in Congress,” after others had wanted to do so “for 57 years.”
The View returned for its 28th season on Tuesday, and after they oohed and aahed over the show’s new studio, opening sequence, and theme song, the hosts discussed the presidential race. After everything that has transpired over the past few weeks, former Trump White House communications director (and Daily Beast contributor) Alyssa Farrah Griffin shared why, even though she’s “never voted for a Democrat” before, she’s leaning towards Vice President Kamala Harris.“[Harris] is running a flawless c
Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.Donald Trump is at it again. Appearing on Fox News with Mark Levin over the weekend, among the list of questionable quotes from the former president during his interview is one in which he appears to have created a new storyline regarding his former vice president, Mike Pence.The comments came as Trump highlighted Harris’ cross-examination of Brett Kavanaugh during a 2018 Senate confirmation hearing.
Elon Musk, owner of the social platform X, posted what appeared to be a manipulated image of Vice President Harris dressed in red military garb with the communist symbol of the hammer and sickle. “Kamala vows to be a communist dictator on day one. Can you believe she wears that outfit!?” Musk, who has endorsed…
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The commander of a Navy destroyer that’s helping protect the San Diego-based aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Middle East has been relieved of duty about four months after he was seen in a photo firing a rifle with a scope mounted backward.
Lara Trump’s new music video for her song “Hero” with Madeline Jaymes left social media users urging the Republican National Committee chairwoman to not quit her day job.“If your ears have been exposed to the abominable sounds of Lara Trump singing, you might be entitled to compensation,” political commentator Travis Akers posted on X, formerly know as Twitter.The duet, which “honors heroes and their bravery,” includes the highly auto-tuned RNC chairwoman singing lyrics like “You’re climbing up