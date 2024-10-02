Tim Walz Wears a Taylor Swift-Style Friendship Bracelet, Viewers Scrutinize J.D. Vance’s ‘Pink’ Tie in VP Debate

The candidates debated at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City on Tuesday, Oct. 1

Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty; ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Tim Walz wears friendship bracelet during vice presidential debate

Tim Walz participated in the vice presidential debate wearing a friendship bracelet, an accessory recognized by Taylor Swift fans everywhere.

The Minnesota governor wore the bracelet on his right wrist as he debated against Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

It's not clear if Walz's bracelet was the one the Harris-Walz campaign began selling on their website following last month's presidential debate, after which the singer publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz at the 2024 vice presidential debate

In his closing statements, Walz made several entertainment references.

"Thank you to all of you, if you’re still up, and the folks who missed Dancing with the Stars, I appreciate it. But look, the support of democracy matters. It matters that you’re here," he said, referring to the ABC competition show that was pre-empted for the debate.

"And I’m as surprised as anybody of this coalition that Kamala Harris has built. From Bernie Sanders to Dick Cheney to Taylor Swift, and a whole bunch of folks in between there. And they don’t all agree on everything, but they are truly optimistic people," continued Walz, name-dropping the singer and politicians on both sides of the aise.

"They believe in a positive future of this country, and one where our politics can be better than it is," he added.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance at the 2024 vice presidential debate

While Vance didn't mention the Grammy winner, viewers online called out one of his own style choices— a pink tie.

"I’m usually not this superficial…but whoever decided #Vance should wear a glittery hot pink tie (also accentuates the guy-liner) should be fired and never work in politics again #vpdebate," one X user wrote.

"Vance looking FABULOUS in tonight’s eyeliner and pink tie," another wrote. Some also noted it could be in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which began on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

John Shearer/Getty Taylor Swift performing on August 9, 2023

Swift endorsed Harris for president moments after Harris wrapped her first debate with her opponent, former president Donald Trump, on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," she wrote on Instagram about her decision to endorse Harris. "I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."

"I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades," her caption continued.



