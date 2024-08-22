Tim Walz Yelled at by Pro-Palestinian Protesters in Chicago
Pro-Palestinian protesters shouted at Tim Walz, the vice presidential candidate for the Democratic Party,in Chicago, Illinois, on August 21.
Video from X user Mahdi shows Waltz leaving a restaurant amid a police presence while protesters shout at him.
Small protests were taking place around the city as pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted meetings and events on the third day of the Democratic National Convention, calling for an end to the war in Gaza.
Anti-war organization Code Pink was also spotted at the restaurant and called for a ceasefire as they disrupted the luncheon on Wednesday. Credit: Mahdi via Storyful
