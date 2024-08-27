Tim Walz's Rant On Gutters May Be The Most Hilariously Important Thing You See Today

Tim Walz's Rant On Gutters May Be The Most Hilariously Important Thing You See Today

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz is taking his campaign straight to the gutter. But don’t worry — it’s not what you think.

The Minnesota governor appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “SubwayTakes,” a social media series that gives riders on the New York subway a chance to speak about a subject near and dear to their heart.

Walz revealed his true passion after hostKareem Rahma began the episode by asking, “So what’s your take?”

The governor then went on a rant about the importance of not neglecting the gutters on one’s home, adding, “It’s personal for me.”

Walz told Rahma that he’s “had problems with gutters before.”

“You get your basement wet. You get ice dams. [It] causes a lot of problems,” he lamented.

“It’s not good,” Rahma commiserated.

“No, it is not,” Walz agreed. “But there are fixes. Now, the other dangerous thing is that when you live in Minnesota, fall’s a great time of year. There’s a lot of leaves. You’ve got to get up on a ladder — ”

“And they get stuck in the gutter,” Rahma chimed in. “The leaves get stuck in the gutter. I’ve seen many a man fall off the ladder.”

“Many a man — seriously,” Walz said, before offering a possible fix. “You can put a gutter helmet over the top of it,” he said, explaining that the device covers gutters and lets water pass through without the leaves.

“I see this all the time,” Walz said.

Rahma then asked Walz how often he looks at gutters, and the governor acknowledged that it’s something he does “quite often.”

“I try not to be judgmental on people, but when I see a well-tended gutter, it says a lot about somebody,” Walz said.



You can see the hilarious rant below.

Walz’s gutter talk struck a chord with many people on social media.

watching Tim Walz talk about gutters is like watching Katie Ledecky swim a 1500 pic.twitter.com/3CdXUZZHpP — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) August 27, 2024

“The most neglected part of home ownership is the gutters.” -Tim Walz



That’s why he’s America’s Dad!! pic.twitter.com/jjVje59h3a — Lydia Kauppi (@lydiakauppi) August 27, 2024

Tim Walz legitimately couldn't even hide his disdain for improper gutter management here. Couldn't break character if he tried https://t.co/SluqPjGdW4 — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) August 27, 2024

Honestly this is incredible 😂 I feel like every conversation with Tim Walz... you walk away a little bit smarter about random life shit, than you did before. pic.twitter.com/FtNYixsxYc — kelechi (@its_kelechi) August 27, 2024

I love that he did an interview with subway takes! I don't love that @GovTimWalz would totally judge me for the state of my gutters. I'm so sorry, Tim. https://t.co/3YVbz0MVUV — ilkopmar 🐝 (@ilkopmar) August 27, 2024

Related...