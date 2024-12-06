Tim Westwood: Publication of BBC report into DJ paused at request of Met Police

A BBC report into the conduct of former BBC Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood has been put on hold at the request of the Metropolitan Police.

The report into what the corporation knew about the veteran hip-hop DJ's alleged behaviour was commissioned in 2022 and was initially expected to be published before Christmas last year.

A freedom of information request by BBC News earlier this year revealed the broadcaster had spent more than £3m on the review so far.

Westwood faces historical sexual abuse allegations from multiple women.

The 67-year-old "strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour".

The Met Police have submitted a "file of evidence" to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) regarding allegations at the height of his career and prosecutors are considering whether to bring charges against him.

In July, the BBC said the independent inquiry had been completed but could not be published because of an "ongoing police investigation".

On Thursday, a BBC spokesman said: "The police have requested that the BBC pause its intended publication of the report.

"This is to allow the investigating authorities further time to consider the impact of the publication of the report on the ongoing investigation.

"We have discussed the police's request with Gemma White KC and she has agreed that it is appropriate to pause publication in these circumstances.

"The BBC has always been clear that it intends to publish Gemma White KC's report.

"We recognise that this pause to publication will be disappointing, particularly to those who came forward to participate in the review and to whom we are very grateful.

"However, we must continue to ensure that any steps we take, including in relation to publication of the report, do not negatively impact any criminal process.

"We continue to correspond with the investigating authorities, and we will provide a further update regarding report publication when there is sufficient clarity to do so."

A Met Police spokesman said: "While consultation with the CPS is ongoing, we have asked the BBC to pause the publication of its report to allow for further time to consider any potential impact on the investigation."

Westwood has been interviewed at least three times under caution by the force.

Scotland Yard previously said it is investigating accusations of offences alleged to have happened between 1982 and 2016.

Westwood began his career on local radio before joining Capital Radio in London.

He then moved to the BBC and left Radio 1 and Radio 1Xtra after nearly 20 years in 2013.

He hosted a regular Saturday show on Capital Xtra, where he was referred to as "The Big Dawg", before he left the company in 2022.

Sky News has contacted representatives for Westwood for comment.