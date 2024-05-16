Timbers rally to beat San Jose 4-2 and snap winless streak

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jonathan Rodriguez scored a pair of goals and the Portland Timbers snapped a nine-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night.

The Timbers (3-6-4) also got goals from Felipe Mora and Evander to snap a three-game losing streak and move out of last place in the Western Conference.

The Earthquakes (3-8-1) have never won at Providence Park. San Jose had shown recent life, going undefeated in its last three matches, but fell to the bottom of the standings with the loss.

Portland goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau punched away a header off a corner, but it went straight to Amahl Pellegrino, who scored to give San Jose the lead in the 31st.

Moments later, Hernan Lopez chipped a shot over Crepeau's head and into the goal to make it 2-0. Lopez was acquired from Argentine club Godoy Cruz late last month for a club-record transfer fee.

Shortly after San Jose's Bruno Wilson was sent off with a red card, Evander converted a penalty kick to avoid the shutout. Rodriguez scored in the 80th to erase the deficit.

A collision between Rodriguez and San Jose goalkeeper William Yarbrough was checked by video review, awarding Portland the penalty at the end of regulation. Mora scored for his sixth goal of the season.

Rodriguez added a second goal in stoppage time.

The Timbers were coming off a 2-1 loss at home on Sunday to rival Seattle, which dropped them to the bottom of the conference standings.

The Earthquakes erased an early two-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Rapids 3-2 on Saturday. It was the Quakes' first road win of the season.

___

The Associated Press