What time is 'American Idol' on tonight? Start time, top 5 contestants, judges, where to watch

We're almost at the finish line of "American Idol" Season 22, with the second-last episode of the season scheduled to air on Sunday, May 12.

Five finalists will travel to Walt Disney World with guest mentor Kane Brown "before performing two beloved favorites from the Disney Songbook," says ABC about the upcoming episode, which will also feature a performance by Jenifer Lewis.

Following the performances, America will vote for their Top 3 as the season heads towards the finale next week.

On air since 2002, "American Idol" has launched the career for a number of artists over its 22 seasons, including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert, Clay Aiken and others.

Here's what to know about the Season 22 semifinal of "American Idol," including how and where to watch.

Julia Gagnon, McKenna Breinholt and Emmy Russell wait to find out who makes it into the Top 5 on Season 22, Episode 16, of "American Idol," airing May 5, 2024.

When does new 'American Idol' episode come out?

The second-last episode of "American Idol" Season 22 is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 12 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

The theme of the episode will be "Disney Night," as per ABC.

When is 'American Idol' Season 22 finale?

The season finale of "American Idol" Season 22 is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 19 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

It will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

How to watch 'American Idol' Season 22

You can watch new episodes of "American Idol" live on ABC.

If you missed watching it live or don't have cable, you can watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the next day.

Who's in the 'American Idol' 2024 Top 5?

Emmy Russell performs “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon on Season 22, Episode 16, of "American Idol," airing May 5, 2024.

Who are the judges on 'American Idol' Season 22?

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie are the judges for Season 22.

Ryan Seacrest also returns as host, and has been with "American Idol" for nearly every season.

Perry announced on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that Season 22 will be her last as a judge on "American Idol." She told Kimmel that the other judges were aware she has "some things planned for this year," including performing at the Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil.

Who won 'American Idol' Season 21?

Iam Tongi was the Season 21 winner, with Megan Danielle finishing as the runner-up. Colin Stough finished in third place.

