It's time for the CBC Ottawa news quiz for 2023

Time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz. How closely have you been paying attention over the past seven days? (Trevor Pritchard/CBC - image credit)
What issue at a local park had Britannia residents demanding more action from the authorities in March?

What brought the Confederation Line to a complete halt in mid-July, leading to a three-week shutdown?

Who resigned from Doug Ford's cabinet in September in the wake of a pair of scathing reports?

And what did city council decide to spend more than $400 million on in November?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in the annual year-end CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it. Not seeing anything on mobile? Try taking the quiz here.