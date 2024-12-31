It's time for the CBC Ottawa news quiz for 2024
EDITOR'S NOTE: The weekly CBC Ottawa news quizzes will resume in the new year on Sunday, Jan. 12.
What caused irreparable damage to a major bridge in Kingston, Ont., in March?
Which eastern Ontario MPP was kicked out of the Progressive Conservatives caucus in June after meeting with an anti-Islam campaigner?
And just a few weeks ago, how did a coroner's inquest jury define the 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this special year-end edition of the CBC Ottawa news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it. Not seeing anything on mobile? Try taking the quiz here by clicking on the graphic.