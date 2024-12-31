It's time for the CBC Ottawa news quiz for 2024

Time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz. How closely have you been paying attention over the past seven days? (Trevor Pritchard/CBC - image credit)

EDITOR'S NOTE: The weekly CBC Ottawa news quizzes will resume in the new year on Sunday, Jan. 12.

What caused irreparable damage to a major bridge in Kingston, Ont., in March?

Which eastern Ontario MPP was kicked out of the Progressive Conservatives caucus in June after meeting with an anti-Islam campaigner?

And just a few weeks ago, how did a coroner's inquest jury define the 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this special year-end edition of the CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it. Not seeing anything on mobile? Try taking the quiz here by clicking on the graphic.