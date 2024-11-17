What time does 'Dune: Prophecy' premiere? Release date, cast, where to watch prequel series

The Bene Gesserit, a shadowy sect of powerful women, are seemingly behind all the political machinations in Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" films.

But the group known for their ability to use the "voice" to control others didn't accumulate that influence overnight. In fact, it took thousands of years for the Bene Gesserit to grow into one of the most formidable factions in the "Dune" universe first created by Frank Herbert in his series of novels.

Before they were orchestrating the birth of Paul Atreides, who was meant to be a superpowerful being known as their Kwisatz Haderach, the Bene Gesserit were simply a sisterhood – albeit one with lofty ambitions.

"Dune: Prophecy," a series set to debut this weekend on HBO and Max, will serve as a prequel series to Villeneuve's two films, exploring how that sisterhood evolved into the mega-influential Bene Gesserit. Set 10,000 years before the events of the Dune films starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, the series will also detail how the Atreides and Harkonnens became bitter rivals.

Here's everything to know about the series, including a trailer, its cast and when and how to watch it.

'Dune: Prophecy': Cast, producers reveal how the HBO series expands on the films

Josh Heuston in HBO's "Dune: Prophecy."

What time does 'Dune: Prophecy' premiere?

"Dune: Prophecy" will have its one-hour premiere at 9 p.m. EST on Sunday.

According to an episode description, the series premiere will chronicle the beginnings of a scheme hatched by a mysterious sisterhood that one day becomes the Bene Gesserit to put one of their own on the imperial throne.

Where to watch 'Dune: Prophecy'

"Dune: Prophecy" will air on HBO's TV channel and will available to stream on Max, HBO's streaming service.

Max subscription plans begin at $9.99 a month with ads, which allows users to stream on up to two devices at one time. Ad-free subscriptions are $16.99 a month, which includes the additional ability to download up to 30 titles to watch on the go. The highest tier, which is $20.99 a month, includes the ability to stream on four devices and offers 4K Ultra HD video quality and 100 downloads.

HBO also offers bundles with Hulu and Disney+.

A still from the HBO series "Dune: Prophecy."

'Dune: Prophecy' trailer

'Dune: Prophecy' cast

Harkonnens, pre-Bene Gesserit sisters and even an Atreides will be portrayed by a large ensemble cast across its eight-episode debut season.

Josh Heuston, Jihae, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina and Chris Mason attend the world premiere of HBO's "Dune: Prophecy" Oct. 30 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Here's a look:

