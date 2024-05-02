What time does 'Jeopardy Masters' air? A trivia-lovers guide to the tournament

The “Jeopardy! Masters” tournament is back, offering fans a fierce 18-game competition as its elite players battle for that best of the best crown.

Returning are James Holzhauer, the champion of last year's clash, along with familiar faces Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach. Newbie Victoria Groce, winner of this spring's Invitational Tournament, and Yogesh Raut, the most recent Tournament of Champions victor, also will vie for the top spot. Amy Schneider, behind only contestant-turned-host Ken Jennings on the "Jeopardy!" Leaderboard for consecutive wins, is the producer's pick.

Each hourlong episode will consist of two games. The winner of each is awarded three points; the runner-up receives one. The four players with the most points advances to the semifinals, and the top three competitors will face off in finals for the $500,000 grand prize and Trebek Trophy.

Who won 'Jeopardy! Masters' 2023 by just 2,110 points?

Confident James Holzhauer dubs himself the 'main event'

When "Jeopardy!" James returns for a tournament like this, we can't help but look forward to the friendly banter between the champ and Jennings.

In Wednesday's premiere, Jennings introduced the sports gambler as “our final boss.” During the host chat, Holzhauer explained what that meant: “I’m the main event,” he said, earning laughs from Jennings and the audience.

“You feel like to win ‘Jeopardy’! Masters’ it’s going to have to go through you?” Jennings asked.

“That is how a final boss works, Ken,” Holzhauer replied sharply.

Holzhauer also amused the audience answering a clue in the “Spell it!” category, for which contestants had spell out each response. Holzhauer smiled while spelling the color fuchsia. “Had to be careful with that fourth letter there,” he joked, which Schneider enjoyed.

In Game 2 of the "Jeopardy! Masters" premiere, reigning champ James Holzhauer faces Yogesh Raut and Amy Schneider.

Who won 'Jeopardy! Masters' Games 1 and 2?

Groce and Raut reminded the more experienced players that they shouldn't get too comfortable. In Game 1, Groce had a runaway lead going into Final Jeopardy! and triumphed over Amodio and Roach (who came in second). In Game 2, Raut was ahead of his competitors by a wide margin before the final clue was read, and bested high-wagering Holzhauer and Schneider, who finished in third place.

Schneider, who placed second in April’s Invitational Tournament, says she felt disappointed after last year’s Masters, where she finished in fifth place.

“I do think I belong here, and I’m grateful for the opportunity and excited to be here,” Schneider told Jennings. “But it also feels like it gives me a little bit something more to prove, that I didn’t earn my way back in the same way that the other contestants did.”

Review: In Season 3 of 'Hacks,' Jean Smart will make you love to laugh again

When does the 'Jeopardy! Masters' 2024 tournament air?

ABC's "Jeopardy! Masters" tournament, which kicked off May 1, resumes Monday, May 6 (8 EDT/PDT) and airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Game play continues May 8 and 10, continues May 13 and 15, with the semifinals on May 17 and 20. The final round airs May 22. All episodes stream the next day on Hulu.

'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe says J.K. Rowling’s anti-Trans views make him 'sad'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Jeopardy Masters' tournament guide: What viewers should know