What time does the mall close? Take note of changing hours for New Year’s in Miami

Want to return your lousy Christmas present or get a new outfit for your New Year’s party?

Malls around South Florida may have different hours on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Here’s what to know:

Malls





Aventura Mall in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Aventura Mall: New Year’s Eve open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Open New Year’s Day 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bal Harbour Shops: New Year’s Eve open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Open New Year’s Day 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Brickell City Centre: New Year’s Eve open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Open New Year’s Day 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Broward Mall: New Year’s Eve open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open New Year’s Day noon to 6 p.m.

Coral Square Mall: New Year’s Eve open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open New Year’s Day 11 a.m to 7 p.m.

Dadeland Mall: New Year’s Eve open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Open New Year’s Day 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dolphin Mall: New Year’s Eve open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open New Year’s Day 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Falls: New Year’s Eve open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open New Year’s Day 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace: New Year’s Eve open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open New Year’s Day 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Galleria Fort Lauderdale: New Year’s Eve open noon to 6 p.m. Open New Year’s Day 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Miami International Mall: New Year’s Eve open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Open New Year’s Day 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Palms at Town & Country: Check individual stores at this open-air Kendall mall.

Pembroke Lakes Mall: New Year’s Eve open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open New Year’s Day 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sawgrass Mills: New Year’s Eve open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open New Year’s Day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Shops at Merrick Park: New Year’s Eve open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open New Year’s Day 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Westland Mall: New Year’s Eve open noon to 6 p.m. Open New Year’s Day 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

