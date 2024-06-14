What time does McDonald's stop serving breakfast, and what are the alternatives?

There’s not much that can beat a sausage and egg McMuffin with hash brown in the morning.

Also realising you’re too late for a McDonald’s breakfast can sometimes ruin most people’s day.

That’s why we’re here to tell you the time McDonald’s stops serving breakfast to avoid any disappointment. We’ve even gathered alternatives for you.

What time does McDonald's stop serving breakfast?

The majority of McDonald's restaurants provide breakfast from the moment they open until mid-morning.

McDonald's Corporate states that while Co-Ops and franchisees set their own hours, you can often get your favourite breakfast item from the time your local restaurant opens until 10:30 or 11am.

On weekdays, your local McDonald's may cease serving breakfast at 10:30am, however on weekends, the menu may be accessible until 11am.

The menu's most well-liked items are the bacon egg and cheese bagel, the famous egg McMuffin, the sausage McGriddle and the sausage burrito. You can even choose to add bacon to a box of pancakes drizzled in maple syrup.The fruit and maple porridge is a great option if you're in the mood for something a little lighter.

The reason McDonald’s can’t offer all-day breakfast is because items on the breakfast menu are prepared somewhat differently and at a different temperature than those on the main menu, according to the restaurant's website.

Its website says: “Items on our breakfast menu are cooked slightly differently and at a different temperature from items on our main menu.

“This means we don’t have enough space in our kitchens to accommodate the cooking and preparation of our breakfast and main menus at the same time.”

What are the alternatives?

You can make your own McDonald’s breakfast by finding a recipe online.

Alternatively, you can visit another food chain for its breakfast.

Wetherspoons, Leon and Côte offers a great selection of breakfast after 10:30am.

If you’re after a sweet breakfast, Where The Pancakes Are, The Breakfast Club and Hash have fantastic options. These restaurants usually offer their menu all day.