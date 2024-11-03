What time will F1 Brazil GP start on Sunday?

Lando Norris is 44 points behind Max Verstappen in the world championship (Getty Images)

Qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix was postponed on Saturday evening due to heavy rain at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo.

Qualifying took place amid chaos in the rain on Sunday morning, with Lando Norris claiming pole and Max Verstappen starting the race down in P17.

The race is now set to start at 3:30pm (GMT) – 12:30pm local time.

The qualifying session, which sets the grid for Sunday’s grand prix, was constantly pushed back on Saturday afternoon, with the FIA conducting regular checks of the track surface.

However, at 5pm local time, FIA race director Niels Wittich made the decision to postpone the session.

Lando Norris, in dry conditions, had earlier won the sprint race in Brazil to cut the deficit to Max Verstappen in the world championship to 44 points.

Qualifying was postponed in Interlagos (Getty Images)

Verstappen received a post-race penalty for a virtual safety car infringement, dropping him from third to fourth.

The three-time F1 world champion also has to serve a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s grand prix after taking a new engine.