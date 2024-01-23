'It's go time': Haley makes final push before polls open for NH primary
Polls show Nikki Haley is down double digits to former President Donald Trump, so she is counting on independent voters to pull through for her.
The 17-year-old appears to tower over his family at his maternal grandmother's funeral.
The newspaper said the Florida governor has "all the charisma of burned toast."
Former President Trump on Saturday suggested he has his pick for vice president and hinted people will not “be that surprised” by his choice of running mate. Asked by Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier in New Hampshire about when he will decide who could join him on the ticket if he secures the…
The Massachusetts State Ballot Law Commission has dismissed a challenge against Donald Trump’s candidacy based on his role in the January 6 insurrection.
The former president responded to the Florida governor's withdrawal from the race as the New Hampshire primary looms.
Donald Trump called Nikki Haley a racist name on Friday, par for the course for someone who turns to name-calling for his political foes.
The video shows the former president getting tripped up on his own words.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his Republican presidential campaign Sunday on the eve of the New Hampshire primary and endorsed Donald Trump, ending a White House bid that failed to meet expectations that he would emerge as a serious challenger to the former president. “It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance," he said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primar
The "Meet the Press" moderator questioned New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu over his comments on Trump.
Justices John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett sided with the court's 3 liberals in the 5-4 decision.
Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis recently told The Huffington Post that Trump's lawsuits "look punitive rather than legitimate."
The former president went off on a tangent -- and people are very confused.
The "Star Wars" icon roasted DeSantis after the Florida governor ended his presidential campaign with one final flub.
Sen. Maggie Hassan says New Hampshire voters’ unique civic engagement will lead Democrats in the state to write Biden’s name on the primary ballot.
LAST CHANCE, Colo. (AP) — Fleeing a tough reelection bid in the district where she lives, Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is moving from the mountains to the plains, in the hopes of finding conservative pastures green enough to salvage her place in Congress. To win, she'll have to convince a new swath of voters that her brand of white-hot, far-right political activism — built on divisive one-liners and partisan ferocity in the U.S. House — is more needed in Washington than the home-grown
Ukrainian military destroyed a powerful Russian self-propelled mortar, the 240 mm 2S4 Tulpan, on the Tavria front, Commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group, Brig. Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, reported on Telegram on Jan. 22.
Donald Trump keeps talking about E. Jean Carroll's defamation case against him outside of court. Carroll's lawyer says it's more evidence.
The South Carolina senator was at one point the only bachelor in the Republican race for president.
All eyes are on Tuesday’s first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary — but President Biden won’t be on the Granite State’s Democratic ballot, even as he runs for a second term in 2024. His absence comes amid controversy between state and national Democrats over New Hampshire’s place in the party’s presidential nominating calendar, driven by a national Democratic desire…
Former President Trump doubled down on mocking GOP primary challenger Nikki Haley’s birth name, saying that the nickname just “came” to him. Fox News’s Bret Baier asked Trump in an interview that aired Sunday why he mocked Haley’s birth name on social media last week by repeatedly calling her “Nimbra.” Trump said that he gives…