What time is inauguration 2025? See full schedule and when Donald Trump will be sworn in

The big day has arrived: Donald Trump’s second inauguration is set to begin.

After weeks of preparation, the day’s events are all in place, though some last-minute changes were made after it was announced Friday that the icy cold front moving toward the D.C. region would shift ceremonies inside.

“The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the wind chill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows ... I don’t want to see people hurt or injured in any way,” the president-elect said in a statement Friday. “Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985.”

Inauguration live updates: Donald Trump to take oath of office, return for second term

Even with the unpleasant weather changing the venue slightly, the day’s major events will remain in place, including performances by big acts like Carrie Underwood, while the presidential parade was moved to Capital One Arena.

Here’s what to know about the schedule for Inauguration Day ceremonies.

When is Inauguration Day?

The inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump will take place on Monday, Jan. 20. This coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.

What time is Trump sworn in?

The swearing-in ceremony is at noon EST.

Where are Inauguration Day ceremonies being held?

Inauguration Day events will now be held inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda instead of the west front as initially planned, according to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC).

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee, National Park Service, Washington D.C. tourism department, Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies and Reuters have laid out a general schedule of the day, though not every event has a specific start time or location. All times provided are in ET.

5 a.m.: Security screening opens at the Capitol.

8 a.m.: An open, non-partisan service will be held at the St. John’s Episcopal Church in downtown D.C. Donald and Melania Trump will head to the White House for tea with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Traditionally, the sitting president then escorts the incoming president to the Capitol.

Around 9:30 a.m. : Live music and opening remarks begin. Carrie Underwood’s performance of “America the Beautiful” will occur before Trump’s swearing-in.

Around 10 a.m.: Official guests begin arriving.

11:30 a.m.: Those with tickets should arrive by 11:30 a.m.

12 p.m.: In line with the Constitution’s assertion that the transfer of power happens at exactly noon on Jan. 20, Trump will take the presidential oath during the swearing-in ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony is traditionally when the new president delivers their inaugural address.

A little after 12 p.m.: The official farewell and ceremonial departure of the former president and vice president. Typically, they leave in a helicopter.

Then comes the president’s signing room ceremony, during which the president, accompanied by aides and members of Congress, heads to the president’s room off of the Senate chamber and signs nominations, memorandums, proclamations, or executive orders.

Next is the JCCIC congressional luncheon at the Capitol’s Statuary Hall, which is attended by the president and vice president and their guests, Senate leaders and members of JCCIC.

After lunch, the new president and vice president head to the east front steps of the Capitol for the president’s review of the military troops.

3 p.m.: The presidential parade kicks off. Previously scheduled to take place on Pennsylvania Avenue and proceed to the White House, the procession was moved inside the Capital One Arena due to cold weather. The parade includes ceremonial military regiments, citizens’ groups, marching bands and floats.

After this, Trump returns to the White House for the Oval Office signing ceremony to perform an inaugural signing.

Finally, Trump will attend and deliver remarks at three separate balls: the Commander in Chief Ball, the Liberty Inaugural Ball and the Starlight Ball.

How to watch the inauguration ceremonies

Inauguration Day ceremonies will air on major news networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, CSPAN and Fox News.

You can also watch the day’s events via USA TODAY’s livestream on YouTube.

Has Inauguration Day been held inside before?

Yes, the last time ceremonies were moved inside due to weather was during the second inauguration of Ronald Reagan on Jan. 20, 1985.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What time is inauguration 2025? See schedule for Trump's swearing-in