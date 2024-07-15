What time is Joe Biden's interview tonight? When and where to watch sitdown with NBC's Lester Holt

President Joe Biden is scheduled to participate in a televised interview Monday, a day after he delivered a national address in response to the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Biden, who has faced pressure from his own political party to step down in recent weeks, is set to sit down one-on-one at the White House with NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, a network spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY. The interview was previously scheduled to take place in Austin, Texas, but was moved after the president rescheduled his visit to Austin in wake of the assassination attempt on Trump.

The sitdown interview is the latest in a string of national media appearances since his widely panned debate performance on June 27.

Biden used a Sunday night address to decry political violence and encouraged Americans to cool partisan fervor after a gunman opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday. Trump's right ear was injured, one spectator was killed two others were critically injured.

At the NATO Summit on Thursday, Biden answered reporter questions for an hour at a press conference where he reaffirmed his decision to stay on the ballot.

"I'm not in this for my legacy. I'm in this to complete the job that I started," Biden said Thursday. "If I slow down and can't get the job done, that's a sign I shouldn't be doing it, but there's no indication of that yet, none."

And on July 5, Biden sat with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on July 5, where he tried to assure Americans who were concerned about his botched presidential debate performance with former President Donald Trump.

What time is Joe Biden's interview tonight? How to watch

Holt's interview with Biden will air as a prime-time special on NBC and NBC News NOW on Monday, July 15 at 9 p.m. ET.

Portions of the interview will also be aired on Holt's show, NBC Nightly News, at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT.

The full interview and unedited transcript will also be available online at NBCNews.com after the prime-time special airs, the network announced.

