What time is Joe Biden's national address tonight? When and where to watch Oval Office speech

President Joe Biden will address the nation from the White House Wednesday night, his first national address since his announcement Sunday that he will not be running for reelection.

Biden officially dropped out of contention for the Democratic nomination over the weekend and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor, who has quickly secured enough Democratic National Committee delegates to become the presumptive Democratic nominee.

The president had been isolating at his vacation home in Delaware this week after a positive COVID-19 test, and has since tested negative for the virus.

Biden has said he will stay in office to finish the remainder of his term through the 2024 election.

What time will Biden address the nation?

Biden's address is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET, and he will speak to the nation from the Oval Office in the White House.

In a post on X, Biden said the address will share "what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people."

Where to watch Biden's address

USA TODAY will stream Biden's address Wednesday night. It will also air on major TV networks including ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and CNN.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What time is Biden's national address? When and where to watch speech