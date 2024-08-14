What time is Lana Del Rey on stage at Reading and Leeds Festival?

American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey took the internet by storm in 2011 when she released her viral song Video Games. Ever since, she’s captured the hearts and minds of millions of people around the world with her woozy tracks, tender lyrics and vintage aesthetic.

The 39-year-old New Yorker has released nine chart-topping albums, been nominated for 11 Grammys, and has toured the world – most recently playing in Portugal, Spain, London and California.

Next up she’s set to headline Reading and Leeds, one of the last festivals of the summer. Here’s everything to know about her exciting upcoming performance.

What time is Lana Del Rey playing at Reading and Leeds Festival?

Lana Del Rey is playing on the Main Stage at Reading on Saturday (August 24), between 20:00 and 21:15.

She’s then performing on the Main Stage at Leeds on Sunday (August 25), from 19:30 to 20:45.

Can I still get tickets?

Yes, tickets for both Reading and Leeds are still available, costing from £115.00 for day tickets, and £325.00 for weekend tickets.

What will the setlist be?

It’s still being kept under wraps, but when Lana Del Rey performed at Primavera Sound in June, her setlist was as follows:

Without You West Coast Doin' Time Summertime Sadness Cherry Pretty When You Cry Ride Born to Die Bartender Burnt Norton (Interlude) Chemtrails Over the Country Club The Grants Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd Norman fucking Rockwell Arcadia Video Games hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but I have it A&W Young and Beautiful

Reading and Leeds Festival, August 21 to 25; leedsfestival.com; readingfestival.com