Time lapse video shows rain event differences in San Diego

The Canadian Press

QUINTE WEST, Ont. — Four people have been arrested and police are seeking one more in the death of a teen in Quinte West, near Belleville, Ont. Ontario Provincial Police say they were called on the morning of Jan. 7 to check on the well-being of someone in a motel. They say officers found the body of 17-year-old Kiean Stoddard at that location. Police say they have now charged four suspects between the ages of 22 and 43 with first-degree murder. An arrest warrant has been issued for another susp