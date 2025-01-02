What time is Luke Littler playing tonight at World Darts Championship?

Luke Littler is closing in on a second successive World Darts Championship final.

The teenager made relatively light work of Nathan Aspinall in the quarter-finals on New Year’s Day and is looking to go one better than last year’s defeat to Luke Humphries.

Littler now meets Stephen Bunting on Thursday, while Michael van Gerwen and Chris Dobey do battle in the other semi-final.

Here’s everything you need to know about Littler’s next match.

What time is Luke Littler playing tonight?

Littler takes on Stephen Bunting in the semi-finals on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

The match is the second in the evening session, after Michael van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey. Littler and Bunting are therefore likely to take to the stage at around 9pm GMT.

How to watch the World Darts Championship

TV channel: The tournament will be covered live in full on Sky Sports. Both the afternoon and evening sessions will be shown on Sky Sports Darts, with many sessions also on Sky Sports Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the action live online through the Sky Go app.