What time is Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen? How to watch World Darts Championship final

Michael van Gerwen and Luke Littler will meet in the World Darts Championship final (Getty Images)

Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen will go toe-to-toe in the World Darts Championship final.

It promises to be a huge night at Alexandra Palace, as the two biggest names in the sport meet on the biggest stage of them all.

Littler is through to his second successive final, after the 17-year-old hammered Stephen Bunting 6-1 in an emphatic last-four victory on Thursday night.

Van Gerwen was also in ruthless mood, dropping only one set himself as he eased past Chris Dobey and booked his place in the final of this tournament for the seventh time.

The Dutchman is looking for his fourth world title and his first since 2019, having twice fallen at the final hurdle since then.

Littler, meanwhile, has the chance to smash Van Gerwen’s record as the youngest winner of this event. The Dutchman was 24 when he first lifted the trophy - Littler will have several attempts to better than even if he is beaten this time.

What time is Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen?

Littler takes on Van Gerwen in a heavyweight final on Friday, January 3, 2025.

The match will be played in the usual first-to-seven sets format, and is scheduled to get underway at around 8pm GMT.

How to watch the World Darts Championship final

TV channel: The final will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Darts. Coverage begins at 7:30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the action live online through the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action in the final with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!