Time magazine names Trump 2024 Person of the Year for ‘unparalleled’ political rebirth

Time magazine's Person of the Year cover displayed at a ceremony in the New York Stock Exchange, December 12, 2024.

Citing his "political rebirth" on the 2024 presidential campaign trail, his comeback after an assassination bid and his "realignment of American politics", Time magazine on Thursday selected US President-elect Donald Trump as its Person of the Year.

About six months ago, Donald Trump was sitting in a courtroom in lower Manhattan listening to a jury make him the first former president convicted of a crime.

On Thursday, he will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange just blocks from that courthouse and as he was recognized by Time magazine as its person of the year.

The honors for the businessman-turned-politician represent the latest chapter in his love-hate relationship with New York. They're also a measure of Trump's remarkable comeback from an ostracized former president who refused to accept his election loss four years ago to a president-elect who won the White House decisively in November.

Sam Jacobs, Time's editor in chief, announced on NBC's “Today” show that Trump was Time’s 2024 Person of the Year. Jacobs said Trump was someone who “for better or for worse, had the most influence on the news in 2024.”

“This is someone who made an historic comeback, who reshaped the American presidency and who’s reordering American politics," Jacobs said. "It’s hard to argue with the fact that the person who’s moving into the Oval Office is the most influential person in news."

He added that “there’s always a hot debate” at the magazine over the honor, "although I have to admit that this year was an easier decision than years past.”



