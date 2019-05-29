Time to pull in the reins on horse-and-buggy trade, says advocate

An advocate says it's time to rein in the horse-and-buggy industry after a horse crashed through a restaurant window in Lunenburg, N.S., earlier this month.

"I know they look pretty, and this is a historical town so I understand the philosophy behind it, but things have changed a lot," said Marni Gent, who lives in Lunenburg.

The horse, Roscoe, needed stitches after the May 19 incident. According to the horse-drawn carriage tour business Trot in Time, he's healing up and will be monitored over the next few weeks to ensure he won't have any long-term effects.

While horses and carriages were once a popular mode of transportation, Gent said they don't work well with present-day traffic on Lunenburg's hilly, narrow streets — especially when tourist season is in full swing.

"They're very well-behaved horses, and they're cared for, but they're animals that bolt," she said. "I grew up with horses, I've been around horses all my life, and they can be unpredictable."

Gent suggested that the town adopt horseless carriages to preserve jobs and keep the horses off the road. She would like to see the horses retired to sanctuaries or adoptive homes.

"Tourists can still come to Lunenburg, and have the beautiful carriages, and go around a tour of the town and the beautiful houses," she said.

"But have a motorized carriage, rather than have a horse that is drawing around all day, standing in the sun all day. I think everybody wins."

This isn't Gent's first brush with the industry. During a summer heat wave last year, she protested hot working conditions for the horses.

Trot in Time has since been taking additional precautions to keep the horses inside when there's extreme heat.

Ban in Montreal

Montreal has plans to ban calèches — horse-drawn carriages operated mostly as a tourist activity downtown and in Old Montreal — as of Dec. 31.

The announcement came following a number of complaints about the practice. Several months after it was announced, a calèche horse collapsed and died on the street.

The city will be providing calèche owners with compensation and animal welfare groups will be working to find new homes for the horses. Gent said Nova Scotia should consider following in Montreal's footsteps.

