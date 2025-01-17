What Time Is ‘Severance’ Season 2 Streaming on Apple TV+

It’s almost time to clock back in at Lumon for “Severance” Season 2.

The series picks back up where Mark and the other members of the Macrodata Refinement team left off, as they deal with the consequences of using the overtime contingency to explore the world outside the severed floor and warn people of what it’s actually like working for Lumon.

Find out how you can watch “Severance” below.

When is “Severance” streaming on Apple TV+?

“Severance” returns for it’s long-awaited second season on Apple TV+ Friday, Jan. 17. When exactly it’ll be available is about a complicated as the plot to the thriller series.

The streamer has a varied history when it comes to the timing for dropping new episodes. The likely time “Severance” Season 2 is available is 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT, but the streamer has been known to release episodes of their bigger shows with a surprise drop at 6 p.m. PT the night before the official premiere day — including for shows like “Bad Sisters,” “Shrinking,” “Bad Monkey,” “Silo,” just to name a few — so keep a lookout.

What is “Severance” Season 2 about?

The second season of “Severance” picks up where the first season ended way back in 2022. Mark and his fellow innies have become the faces of Severance Reform after managing to get outside and interact with friends and family — learning much about their outies and letting people know what it’s really like on the severed floor.

Who is in “Severance”?

All the familiar faces from Season 1 are back. Adam Scott, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman, Patricia Arquette, and Christopher Walken all return as employees of Lumon working on the severed floor.

Newcomers to the season include Alia Shawkat, John Noble, Bob Balaban, Gwendoline Christie, and Merritt Weaver.

Watch the trailer:

