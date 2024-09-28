What time is the new 'SNL' tonight? Season 50 premiere date, cast, host, where to watch
After over four decades of sketch comedy and music performances, the highly awaited 50th season of "Saturday Night Live" is soon to be live from New York.
The landmark season was impacted by several departures but also the additions of Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim and Jane Wickli. Fans can still expect to see familiar faces including Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang.
Straight off her third Emmy win for playing comedian Deborah Vance in HBO's "Hacks," Jean Smart is set to kick off Season 50 as the host.
Among other Season 50 hosts include returning comedians like John Mulaney and Nate Bargatze, as well as major stars like Michael Keaton and Ariana Grande. Performers for this season include Chappell Roan, Coldplay, Stevie Nicks and Billie Eilish.
Here's what to know as the late-night comedy staple's return Saturday night, including whether we can expect Maya Rudolph to return with her fan-favorite Kamala Harris impression.
When is the 'SNL' Season 50 premiere date?
The "Saturday Night Live" Season 50 premieres Saturday, Sept. 28 at 8:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. ET.
Emmy-winning actor and comedian Jean Smart, who stars in the American comedy-drama television series "Hacks" is slated to host the season's first show.
The shows musical guest will be Grammy Award-nominated artist Jelly Roll.
The next four dates, hosts and musical guests are:
October 5
Host: Nate Bargatze
Musical guest: Coldplay
October 12
Host: Ariana Grande
Musical guest: Stevie Nicks
October 19
Host: Michael Keaton
Musical guest: Billie Eilish
November 2
Host: John Mulaney
Musical guest: Chappell Roan
Where to watch 'SNL'
"SNL" episodes will be available to watch live on NBC at 8:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. ET.
Viewers can also stream it on Peacock.
In pivotal election year: 'SNL' should be great. It's only mid.
Who is in the Season 50 'SNL' cast?
Former cast member Maya Rudolph is set to play the role of Vice President Kamala Harris in the lead-up to the November presidential election while James Austin Johnson will reprise his role as former President Donald Trump.
Season 50 returning cast members include:
Michael Che
Mikey Day
Andrew Dismukes
Chloe Fineman
Heidi Gardner
Marcello Hernández
James Austin Johnson
Colin Jost
Michael Longfellow
Ego Nwodim
Ashley Padilla
Sarah Sherman
Kenan Thompson
Devon Walker
Emil Wakim
Jane Wickline
Bowen Yang
New cast members announced are:
Ashley Padilla
Emil Wakim
Jane Wicklin
Meanwhile, Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney and Chloe Troast will not return this fall.
