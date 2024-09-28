What time is the new 'SNL' tonight? Season 50 premiere date, cast, host, where to watch

After over four decades of sketch comedy and music performances, the highly awaited 50th season of "Saturday Night Live" is soon to be live from New York.

The landmark season was impacted by several departures but also the additions of Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim and Jane Wickli. Fans can still expect to see familiar faces including Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang.

Straight off her third Emmy win for playing comedian Deborah Vance in HBO's "Hacks," Jean Smart is set to kick off Season 50 as the host.

Among other Season 50 hosts include returning comedians like John Mulaney and Nate Bargatze, as well as major stars like Michael Keaton and Ariana Grande. Performers for this season include Chappell Roan, Coldplay, Stevie Nicks and Billie Eilish.

Here's what to know as the late-night comedy staple's return Saturday night, including whether we can expect Maya Rudolph to return with her fan-favorite Kamala Harris impression.

When is the 'SNL' Season 50 premiere date?

The "Saturday Night Live" Season 50 premieres Saturday, Sept. 28 at 8:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. ET.

Emmy-winning actor and comedian Jean Smart, who stars in the American comedy-drama television series "Hacks" is slated to host the season's first show.

The shows musical guest will be Grammy Award-nominated artist Jelly Roll.

Jean Smart accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role in "Hacks" at the 76th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles.

Jelly Roll sings during the In Memoriam segment at the 76th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles.

The next four dates, hosts and musical guests are:

October 5

Host: Nate Bargatze

Musical guest: Coldplay

October 12

Host: Ariana Grande

Musical guest: Stevie Nicks

October 19

Host: Michael Keaton

Musical guest: Billie Eilish

Michael Keaton attends the UK Premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" at Cineworld Leicester Square on August 29, 2024 in London, England.

November 2

Host: John Mulaney

Musical guest: Chappell Roan

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn at the 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Where to watch 'SNL'

"SNL" episodes will be available to watch live on NBC at 8:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. ET.

Viewers can also stream it on Peacock.

In pivotal election year: 'SNL' should be great. It's only mid.

Who is in the Season 50 'SNL' cast?

Former cast member Maya Rudolph is set to play the role of Vice President Kamala Harris in the lead-up to the November presidential election while James Austin Johnson will reprise his role as former President Donald Trump.

Season 50 returning cast members include:

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

Chloe Fineman

Heidi Gardner

Marcello Hernández

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost

Michael Longfellow

Ego Nwodim

Ashley Padilla

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson

Devon Walker

Emil Wakim

Jane Wickline

Bowen Yang

Anchor Colin Jost during Weekend Update on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

New cast members announced are:

Ashley Padilla

Emil Wakim

Jane Wicklin

Meanwhile, Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney and Chloe Troast will not return this fall.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

Anthony Robledo is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at arobledo@usatoday.com and follow him on X @anthonyarobledo .

