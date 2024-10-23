Time Team announces 2025 dates for Sutton Hoo dig

Time Team and National Trust archaeologists have announced when they will return to Sutton Hoo for more excavations [James Dobson/National Trust]

Dates have been announced for further excavations at a site famous for its historical discoveries.

The National Trust has announced that Time Team will return to Sutton Hoo, near Woodbridge in Suffolk, in 2025 for a four-week excavation.

Time Team was at the site in June this year for the first dig where fragments of a sixth century Byzantine bucket and several Anglo Saxon graves were discovered.

National Trust archaeologist Angus Wainwright said June's dig was the "most intensive period of excavation" at the site since the early 2000s.

Archaeologist Angus Wainwright worked on the first dig which he said ended on a high following various discoveries [James Dobson/National Trust]

"It was a really exciting moment for us and ended on a high, with the discovery of missing fragments of the Bromeswell Bucket, which originated from the Byzantine empire in the 6th Century," he added.

"The majority of these pieces were lifted out in one block and removed to an undisclosed location in York, where they are currently being x-rayed and excavated, along with some other interesting finds that were discovered in the process."

The second phase of the dig will take place over a four-week period from May to June [James Dobson/National Trust]

Sutton Hoo is famous for the discovery of an Anglo Saxon burial ship in 1939 that has been described as one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of all time.

The second phase of the Time Team and National Trust dig will take place from 19 May to 13 June next year.

Crews will return to the Garden Field - a burial ground that was first discovered in 2000.

The researchers believe this site was likely to be the final resting place of residents of low to relatively high-status families and potentially the grandparents or great-grandparents of those laid to rest in the Royal Burial Ground where the ship was found.

This year's dig found human cremations there, indicating it might stretch further than first thought.

These cremation remains are being processed at a specialist facility and will be analysed.

Fragments of the Bromeswell Bucket were unearthed during the most recent excavation [David Brunetti/National Trust]

The dig will be filmed by Time Team for a special documentary hosted by Tony Robinson which is due to be released next year.

Creator and producer of Time Team, Tim Taylor, said they were "thrilled" to be returning to Sutton Hoo.

"This next phase of the dig offers an incredible opportunity to continue uncovering the secrets of Sutton Hoo and we can’t wait to see what new discoveries await us in 2025," he said.

Follow Suffolk news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More on this story

Related internet links