It's Time to Watch 'You' Season 2 & Stave Off the Post-Holiday Blues

Joe Goldberg fans can rejoice because You Season 2 has finally arrived.

New episodes of Netflix's seriously creepy serial killer show dropped on the streaming service at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET. on Thursday, December 26, 2019. And what better day for You to drop than Boxing Day, when everyone has eaten way too much food and can no longer move from the couch.

The second season of You moves the action from New York to Los Angeles, where Joe is a fish out of water. However, as fans will likely expect, it doesn't take long for the former bookstore owner to get up to his old tricks once more.

