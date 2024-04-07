It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

Time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz. How closely have you been paying attention over the past seven days? (Trevor Pritchard/CBC - image credit)

Which eastern Ontario mayor announced he was resigning, citing rising online vitriol as one big factor?

What project in the Clayton, Ont., area has residents eager to reap the benefits?

And why has an upcoming overseas trip forced Mayor Mark Sutcliffe onto the defensive?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it. Not seeing anything on mobile? Try taking the quiz here.