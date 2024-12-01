It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz
What summer incident led the city's integrity commissioner to call for Coun. Clarke Kelly to be formally reprimanded?
What's being blamed for murky water in a creek in east Ottawa?
And which eastern Ontario community served as the backdrop for the Netflix holiday movie sensation Hot Frosty?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it. Not seeing anything on mobile? Try taking the quiz here by clicking on the graphic.