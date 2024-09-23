Timelapse Captures Clouds and Snow at Colorado's Mount Sopris on First Day of Fall

Clouds and snow were visible at Colorado’s Mount Sopris on the first day of fall on Sunday, September 22.

Barry Stevenson said he filmed this video capturing the clouds swirling and snowfall in timelapse footage shared on Sunday.

“Storm clouds boiling around Mt. Sopris, Colorado, covered with early-season snow that fell on the first day of autumn. Snow accumulations of up to eight inches was forecast in area mountains,” he said. Credit: Barry Stevenson via Storyful