Timelapse Shows Flames and Smoke Plumes Behind LA Skyline as Bridge Fire Grows

Fire crews continued to try to contain the Bridge fire in Southern California on Friday, September 13, which prompted multiple evacuation orders across Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

Timelapse footage filmed and posted to X by @Joey_Wittmann shows the fire and colossal plumes of smoke behind the Los Angeles skyline from early Tuesday into the night.

The fire, which began on Sunday, destroyed multiple structures and became California’s largest active wildfire by Thursday, local media reported.

By Friday morning, the fire burned 51,884 acres and was three percent contained, according to official fire reports. Credit: @Joey_Wittmann via Storyful