Timelapse Shows Mesmerizing Shelf Cloud Over Cheyenne
A shelf cloud was spotted above Cheyenne, as southeastern Wyoming braced for severe thunderstorms on Sunday, June 30.
This mesmerizing timelapse footage was captured by National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Angela Mose and shows swirling storm clouds approaching the city.
The NWS issued severe thunderstorm alerts for the area, warning of quarter-sized hail and gusts reaching 80mph.
The weather agency added that “strong winds, large hail, and heavy rain are all hazards,” going into Monday. Credit: National Weather Service via Storyful