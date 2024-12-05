Timelapse Shows How Quickly Driving Conditions Can Turn Bad in Snow

The National Weather Service in Wisconsin posted timelapse video on December 4 in a stark warning to drivers of just how quickly road conditions can deteriorate when snow comes in.

The service in La Crosse reported intense snow showers moving through central Wisconsin on Wednesday and urged residents to “slow down & use caution if on the road.”

CCTV footage from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows an intersection on I-94 outside Warrens. Credit: @WisconsinDOT via Storyful