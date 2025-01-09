Timelapse Shows Sunset Fire Tear Through Hollywood Hills Before Containment

Timelapse footage captured the Sunset Fire in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 8, as thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate the Hollywood Hills.

Footage filmed and posted to TikTok by Justin Ferk shows the blaze tearing through Runyon Canyon on Wednesday night.

The Sunset Fire burned over 60 acres, according to Cal Fire. It was “fully contained” on Thursday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said, thanking the “bravery and collaboration” of firefighters. Credit: Justin Ferk via Storyful