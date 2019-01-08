Timeline: A look at the events following the Humboldt Broncos bus crash

The driver of a transport truck involved in a deadly crash with the Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus pleaded guilty Tuesday to 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Sixteen people lost their lives and 13 players were injured when Sidhu's semi-unit and the Broncos bus collided in rural Saskatchewan on April 6, 2018. Here are some of the events that followed:

April 9, 2018: Saskatchewan officials apologize for mixing up the identities of one of the dead and one of the survivors. The body of Parker Tobin was mistaken for that of Xavier LaBelle, who is injured but alive in hospital.

April 12, 2018: People across the country wear sports jerseys as part of Jersey Day to honour the team.

April 28, 2018: Country singers and NHL players are among thousands who attend a tribute concert for the team in Saskatoon. The event raises $588,000.

May 17, 2018: A trademark dispute between the team and the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League over #HumboldtStrong and other slogans related to the crash is resolved. The league agrees the trademarks belong to the team and the community.

June 20, 2018: A review of the Saskatchewan coroner's office calls for it to develop a plan to respond to mass casualties such as the Broncos crash.

July 3, 2018: The Broncos announce they are starting to rebuild the team by hiring Regina-born former NHL defenceman Nathan Oystrick as head coach and general manager.

July 6, 2018. The driver of the truck, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, is arrested at his Calgary home and charged.

July 9, 2018: Parents of Adam Herold, the youngest player killed in the crash, file a lawsuit. They allege the truck driver had inadequate training and failed to stop at a flashing stop sign at the rural intersection. They also allege the bus company should have equipped the bus with seatbelts.

July 10, 2018: Sidhu appears in Melfort provincial court and is released on $1,000 bail with conditions that he not drive and that he surrender his passport.

Aug. 24, 2018: Chandler Stephenson of Saskatoon, a forward with the NHL champion Washington Capitals, brings the Stanley Cup to Humboldt and meets with some survivors.

Sept. 12, 2018: The Broncos play their first game of the new season with only two returning players. They lose 2-1 to the Nipawin Hawks, the same team they were to play the night of the crash.

Oct. 10, 2018: The Alberta government announces charges against the Calgary trucking company that hired Sidhu. Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking faces charges of non-compliance with various federal and provincial safety regulations.

Nov. 28, 2018: A judge approves a committee's recommendation on how to distribute $15.2 million raised in a GoFundMe campaign to support those on the bus and their families. It is ranked as the second largest GoFundMe campaign of the year.

Dec. 3, 2018: The Saskatchewan government announces it will make training mandatory for semi-truck drivers starting in March. Drivers seeking a Class 1 commercial licence are to undergo at least 121.5 hours of training.

Dec. 12, 2018: A safety review is released recommending 13 changes to make the intersection safer, including the removal of trees on private property that obstruct the view of drivers heading in the same directions that the bus and truck were.

Dec. 28, 2018: Oystrick steps down as head coach. The team says it decided with the coach to "part ways."

Jan. 8, 2019: Sidhu pleads guilty to all counts. A sentencing hearing is set to begin Jan. 28.

The Canadian Press