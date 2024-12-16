TIMELINE: Parts of Oklahoma could see low tornado threat overnight

ABC News

A rare EF-1 tornado touched down in a small Northern California city Saturday, flipping cars, causing significant damage and sending several people to the hospital. The National Weather Service said the apparent tornado touched down at about 1:40 p.m. local time in Scotts Valley, about 30 miles south of San Jose. Several people were taken to the hospital with injuries, but there are no reported deaths, according to a press release from the Scotts Valley Police Department.