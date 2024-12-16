TIMELINE: Parts of Oklahoma could see low tornado threat overnight
TIMELINE: Parts of Oklahoma could see low tornado threat overnight
TIMELINE: Parts of Oklahoma could see low tornado threat overnight
B.C.'s Sea to Sky Highway — the highway that connects Vancouver and Whistler — was closed in both directions on Saturday after a massive landslide. CBC's Sohrab Sandhu reports from the scene near Lions Bay.
Intense wind gusts are creating travel and power issues in B.C. Saturday, with escalation in the number of customers sitting in the dark
VANCOUVER — At least one person is dead after a strong windstorm hit British Columbia's coast Saturday.
Dangerous driving conditions through Sunday as freezing rain impacts travel in Ontario. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the timings and impacts.
For the first time in recorded history, downtown San Francisco was issued a tornado warning on Saturday as severe storm conditions swept through the city, prompting local authorities to warn residents of the rare threat.
Yellowstone National Park this week cautioned that while most bears are hibernating, winter visitors should still carry bear spray. That’s because mountain lions, or cougars, are active year-round in the park. “Though these big cats are extremely elusive and averse to human…
Satellite images capture some of Canada’s snowiest storms in the past decade
The Sea to Sky Highway (Highway 99) has reopened between Lions Bay and Brunswick Beach, B.C., after a landslide Saturday that officials say swept one home off its foundations.Read more: https://www.cbc.ca/1.7411124
A rare EF-1 tornado touched down in a small Northern California city Saturday, flipping cars, causing significant damage and sending several people to the hospital. The National Weather Service said the apparent tornado touched down at about 1:40 p.m. local time in Scotts Valley, about 30 miles south of San Jose. Several people were taken to the hospital with injuries, but there are no reported deaths, according to a press release from the Scotts Valley Police Department.
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Ava Kershner: King tides return this weekend!
The Western Lakes Fire District said they received a call around 9 a.m.
Stay alert for slick roads on the eastern Prairies and in northwestern Ontario as snow continues into Monday
A twister touched down in Scotts Valley as one person was killed during ice storms in Nebraska.
Many birds struggle to survive over the colder months, and robins are particularly vulnerable. Find out how you can help with some of your leftover food.
Freezing rain through the morning on the Prairies will transition to heavy snowfall on Sunday. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the timings and impacts of this system.
MORONI, Comoros (AP) — The French territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean has suffered extensive damage from Cyclone Chido, officials said Saturday, as the storm roared toward the east coast of the continent.
It's been a very long time since vendors sold the American chestnut on city sidewalks. It's no longer the variety whose smell some people associate with Christmastime as it wafts from street carts. Because it's virtually extinct.
Cooler weather and higher levels of humidity are helping firefighters contain the Franklin fire, which caused thousands of people to evacuate.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Inclement weather plagued areas of the U.S. in the first half of the weekend, with dangerous conditions including heavy snow in upstate New York, a major ice storm in Midwest states, severe weather warnings around Lake Tahoe and unsual tornado activity in Central California.
MONTREAL — One of the world’s smallest and most endangered turtle species was found on the shores Quebec’s Magdalen Islands last week in a first for the province.