Timeline of police response to five suspicious deaths in Manitoba

CARMAN, Man. — RCMP say three children and two women died in separate but connected events Sunday in and around the town of Carman, southwest of Winnipeg. Police have taken a 29-year-old man into custody.

Here is a timeline of the police response to the five deaths. All times are local:

7:30 a.m.

Officers are called to a report for a hit and run on Highway 3, south of Carman, and find a woman's body in a ditch.

10 a.m.

Officers are called for a report of burning vehicle on Highway 248, northeast of Carman, and learn a witness pulled three young children from it. The children are declared dead.

Officers take a 29-year-old man at the scene into custody. Police have not specified his relationship to those who died or what charges he may face.

Further investigation leads officers to a home in Carman, where they find the body of another woman inside.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2023.

