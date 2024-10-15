A timeline of recent Canada-India tensions, as both countries expel diplomats

Dylan Robertson and Darryl Greer
·2 min read

Monday's announced expulsion of six Indian diplomats from Canada comes after months of tensions between the two countries, which came to a head after the assassination of B.C. Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, allegedly at the behest of the Indian government.

Here is a timeline related to the killing, which triggered the ongoing diplomatic rift between Canada and India.

2023

June 18 — Hardeep Singh Nijjar is shot dead outside the Guru Nanak Sikh temple in Surrey, B.C.

July 3 — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says she is concerned about the safety of India's diplomats following the distribution of what she called "unacceptable" posters, as some looming protests call for people to "kill India."

Sept. 1 — Canada pauses trade negotiations with India

Sept. 10 — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a tense exchange on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi

Sept. 15 — Canada postpones a planned October trade mission to India

Sept. 18 — Trudeau tells the House of Commons there is credible intelligence about a potential link between India’s government and the killing of Nijjar

Sept. 18 — Canada expels a top Indian diplomat and a senior Canadian diplomat is expelled from India in return

Sept. 21 — India suspends visa services for Canadians

Oct. 19 — Canada recalls 41 diplomats from India after the Indian government revokes their diplomatic immunity

Oct. 25 — India resumes some visa services for Canadians

Nov. 29 — An indictment is unsealed in New York alleging a murder-for-hire plot by an Indian national. The indictment alleges an Indian government employee directed the attempted assassination in the United States, and spoke about others, including Nijjar's killing in Canada

2024

May 3 — Karan Brar, Kamalpreet Singh and Karanpreet Singh are arrested and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in Nijjar's death

Oct. 14 — Trudeau announces Canada has expelled six Indian diplomats, including high commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma, due to what he called accusations of widespread murder, extortion and coercion across Canada. India announces that it is also sending six Canadian diplomats home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2024.

Dylan Robertson and Darryl Greer, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • 1015 Today in History

    1015 Today in History

  • Meta's Facebook, Instagram back up for most users in US after outage, Downdetector shows

    At its peak around 1:35 p.m. ET, there were more than 12,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and over 5,000 reports of issues with Instagram, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources. The number of outages have come down to around 450 for Instagram and 659 for Facebook since then, Downdetector showed, as of 2:09 p.m. ET.

  • Canada and India expel each other's diplomats over murder accusations

    Canada and India have each expelled six diplomats in tit-for-tat moves in an escalating row over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in September last year there were credible allegations the Indian government was linked to the assassination in his country of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023. India rejected the accusation as "absurd" and at the time told Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country, with relations being tense between the two nations ever since.

  • Netanyahu Agrees to Limit Strike on Iran, Washington Post Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to limit his country’s retaliation against Iran over the missile attack on Oct. 1 to military targets, according to a report in the Washington Post. Most Read from BloombergDubai’s Allure to Expats Is Weighing on City’s InfrastructureHow Mexico City Averted All-Out DroughtThe Master Plan That Shaped Pakistan’s Capital Is No Longer WorkingAs Brussels Booms, an Old Boogeyman Returns: BrusselizationThe Cablebus Transformed Commutes

  • Donald Trump Calls Kamala Harris the R-Word at Dinner with Billionaire Donors: Report

    The former president reportedly lashed out about donors not appreciating him at the dinner, according to 'The New York Times'

  • CNN Anchor Left Lost for Words By Trump’s Chilling Enemy Within’ Comments

    Donald Trump’s latest turn toward fascist rhetoric appears to have left one CNN anchor struggling to pick her jaw up off the floor.On Monday’s broadcast of the network’s This Morning show, Kasie Hunt appeared to repeatedly stammer and pause while discussing with panelists the Republican candidate’s growing tendency in recent days to refer to his political opponents as “the enemy within.”“He’s saying that these people should be handled by the National Guard or the military. Um… what…? I mean, I t

  • Trump Campaign Is Not Impressed With Kamala Harris’ Latest Dig at Donald

    The Trump campaign lambasted Kamala Harris after the 2024 Democratic presidential wannabe laid into the former president at a rally on Sunday, calling out Trump as “weak and unstable.” Appearing in Greenville, North Carolina, Harris sneered at Trump on a number of topics, including his 60 Minutes interview debacle, his failure to appear with Harris at a second debate, and his failure to release medical records—the latter of which has been a major talking point for Harris over the weekend.“It mak

  • ‘Nitpicking Everything’: JD Vance Fumes as ABC News Host Calls Out Bogus Claims About Colorado City

    JD Vance couldn’t muster up a defense of Donald Trump’s repeated mischaracterizations of migrant issues in Aurora, Colorado, on Sunday, so he resorted to a familiar one for a successful author: semantics.This Week host Martha Raddatz questioned Vance about Trump’s Springfield, Ohio-esque assailment of the town and the subsequent pushback by its Republican mayor Mike Coffman. Trump had claimed the city was “conquered” by Venezuelan gangs, while Coffman said Trump’s descriptions “have been grossly

  • I Asked Men To Anonymously Share Who They're Voting For In November And Why — Here's What They Revealed

    "My wife and I had a very much wanted pregnancy. Unfortunately, she miscarried, but it did not pass on its own. She needed an abortion to get it out. LUCKILY, we live in a state (California) that still grants women the right to their bodies."

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene's Tinfoil Hat Post Has Critics Saying Same Mocking Thing

    An image shared by the Donald Trump loyalist was summed up by many with one word.

  • Trump Is Big Mad That Fox News Is Interviewing Harris

    After the network announced that the vice president would sit down for an interview, Trump raged on social media

  • Ex-DOJ Official Spells Out ‘Coming Massive Crisis’ On Election Day

    “I’m normally a voice of calm, and I’m here not as a voice of calm today," Obama-era Justice Department official Neal Katyal told MSNBC's Jen Psaki.

  • Armed ‘Sovereign Citizen’ Arrested Outside Trump Rally Has Bizarre Explanation for Why He Was There

    The armed sovereign citizen who was arrested Saturday outside a Trump rally in Coachella, California offered a bizarre reason for what he was doing there.Vem Miller—who local officials initially implied was “probably” trying to assassinate former president Donald Trump—claimed that he is actually “very close” with the Republican nominee’s family.“I've talked to Don Jr., I've talked to Eric Trump,” he said, in a video posted to conservative-friendly streaming site Rumble. “I know a lot of people

  • Trump appeared to be heckled at his California rally. Hear how he responded

    Politico White House reporter Daniel Lippman joins CNN’s Victor Blackwell to discuss why he believes former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric has gotten darker after Trump suggested violence while addressing what appeared to be a heckler during his California rally.

  • Trump suggests a protester may get 'the hell knocked out of her' by her parents

    Former President Donald Trump called for a protester at one of his rallies to “go back home to Mommy” to “get the hell knocked out of her,” his latest instance of using violent language when confronted by demonstrators. The protester was ejected from Trump's Saturday evening rally in Coachella, California. Trump continued, imitating the imagined mother: “'Was that you, darling?' And she gets the hell knocked out of her.”

  • Harris’ Camp Sounds the Alarm After Trump Says Military Should ‘Handle’ Democrats

    Kamala Harris’ campaign has sent a warning to Americans after Donald Trump suggested the U.S. military should be used on citizens who disagreed with him in an interview on Sunday, calling liberals “the enemy from within” and claiming they posed more of a threat than migrants.The vice president’s campaign said on Sunday that Trump’s comments, combined with his past rhetoric about expanding his presidential power, “should alarm every American who cares about their freedom and security.” Fox News’

  • Man with assault rifle arrested after reports ‘armed militia’ were hunting hurricane relief workers

    Republicans and conservative media figures have been pushing Hurricane Helene misinformation since the storm made landfall

  • What we know about Vem Miller, charged with gun possession near Trump rally

    Vem Miller, a Las Vegas resident, was charged with possession of a loaded firearm and high-capacity magazine ahead of Trump's rally Saturday.

  • Arkansas Father Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Man Found in Car with His 14-Year-Old Daughter

    Aaron Spencer was arrested on a preliminary murder charge and released on bond but the local sheriff's office says no charges have been filed

  • ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Pits Donald Trump Against Kamala Harris In A Game Of ‘Family Feud’

    Saturday Night Live mocked Donald Trump’s refusal to do another debate and instead had him face off with Kamala Harris in Family Feud. With Kenan Thompson as emcee Steve Harvey, the cold open brought back the election-season regulars: Maya Rudolph as Harris, joined by her “family” of Andy Samberg as Doug Emhoff, Jim Gaffigan as …