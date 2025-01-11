TIMELINE: Road conditions could remain slick going into the weekend
At long last, La Niña arrived to start the new year
The president-elect acknowledged the wildfires by... blaming Gov. Gavin Newsom.
No, Yellowstone isn’t erupting, but researchers now know where the next major eruption is most likely to take place
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave in Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lilibet
Sharon Stone has been working to help displaced families in Los Angeles amid the ongoing wildfires, but it has also greatly impacted her health
Thursday night’s late-night shows were focused on the devastation of the Los Angeles fires, as well as incoming President Trump’s bizarre response to them. “Daily Show” host Desi Lydic played a clip of Trump rambling on about smelt, continuing to spread a debunked conspiracy theory about the state’s water supply. “I tried to get Gavin …
Pascal Duclos doesn't usually operate water bombers in such densely populated areas.A quick look down and the 14-year veteran catches a glimpse of destroyed homes, with residents frantically spraying hoses in hopes of salvaging theirs as wildfires wreak havoc in the Los Angeles area.There are firefighters everywhere and other water bombers navigating the same narrow air space. "When we get ready to drop water, you see civilians that are trying to run away, and essentially save their own lives,"
The seasonal temperatures may make you want to get outside for some outdoor activities but there will be some shoveling in the forecast as well. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details for the weekend forecast.
Pasadena Humane has already taken in over 300 pets displaced by the blaze
Footage captured of the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., shows a firefighter hosing down a burning house with one hand while petting a lost dog with the other
La Niña has finally emerged after months of anticipation, but there’s a catch, and it could impact its influence on the weather.
President-elect Trump said he will create an environmental advisory group lead by his former environmental consultant. “I am pleased to announce that Ed Russo, an Environmental Expert, will lead our Environmental Advisory Task Force, which will advise my Administration on initiatives to create great jobs and protect our natural resources, by following my policy of…
A low pressure system will track from northern Alberta to southern Manitoba through Friday, bringing periods of snow and a temperature divide between the western and eastern Prairies
Firefighters battled Thursday to control a series of major fires in the Los Angeles area that have killed seven people, burned at least 10,000 structures from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena and sent thousands of people frantically fleeing their homes.
Extensive flight cancellations and highway delays are likely as a major winter storm blankets the southeastern United States
Earth recorded its hottest year ever in 2024, with such a big jump that the planet temporarily passed a major climate threshold, weather monitoring agencies announced Friday.
Pacific Palisades appeared more like a moonscape of destruction than an upscale neighborhood known for its ocean views, beautiful vistas and celebrity denizens.
Yahoo News UK rounds up the key developments from the LA fire in California.
Deadly wildfires have spread across Los Angeles, forcing tens of thousands to evacuate, destroying the homes of A-list celebrities and threatening tourist sites in California.