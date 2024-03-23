TIMELINE: Severe weather expected to move into Oklahoma Sunday
It's officially spring, but Friday's snow across southern Ontario could bring one of the largest one-day snowfall totals of the year
Brace for a wild weather weekend as an impactful system barrels towards the Maritimes, threatening to disrupt travel with freezing rain, heavy snowfall, and the risk of localized flooding
Slick roads and slow travel will continue across Alberta as Saturday’s snow spills straight into Sunday
An archaeological site in Ethiopia has revealed that a population of humans survived the eruption of Sumatra’s Mount Toba 74,000 years ago.
A chilly weekend will spread across much of Canada as an active pattern churns through the end of March
Missouri Department of Conservation Naturalist Lauren Baker said the snake, sneezed up blood during a feeding about two weeks ago but was in recovery.
A drone and robot are aiding in the inspection of the devastation inside the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant reactor, 13 years post-meltdown.
For anyone who has flown with United Airlines over the last year or so, you've likely seen the in-flight video promoting the company's first Chief Trash Officer — Oscar the Grouch.It's all part of a marketing campaign to promote the airline's ambitions to use more sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the future. SAF is biofuel that can be made from food waste and agricultural products. It's more expensive than jet fuel, but it's less polluting and can already be used by aircraft without any engine
Prepare for a wild ride as an impactful system barrels towards the Maritimes, threatening to disrupt travel with freezing rain, heavy snowfall, and the risk of localized flooding. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides an insight into the impacts and timing of this system.
After a week that brought heavy snow and travel disruptions to southern Alberta, another round of wintry weather will fill this first full weekend of spring
Hybrids are set to take a bigger share of the new car market than EVs this year as more buyers question electric vehicles.
The Canadian government has introduced an Electric Vehicle (EV) Availability Standard. The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman sat down with an expert to get answers to all of his (and possibly your) EV questions.
Sid the siamang couldn’t help himself, stealing birthday treats from Hahnumahn who was celebrating his 28th birthday at Oakland Zoo in California.Video shared by Oakland Zoo on March 21 shows the pair chasing each other around their enclosure after Sid helped himself to presents and snacks meant for Hahnumahn.“Happy 28th birthday Hahnumahn siamang!” the zoo said.“Sid attended the party…and stole several snacks and gifts from the birthday boy. All in all, much fun was had.” Credit: Oakland Zoo via Storyful
Impact weather Friday and Saturday across South Florida
Zoo-based research can teach us about the needs of animals in our care.
January and February were the warmest on record for the respective months of the year, making nine consecutive months of record warmth, NOAA said.
A research animal identified as Bear 122 or "The Boss" is believed to have been the first grizzly bear spotted out of hibernation.
Fourteen wolf-dogs and one coy-dog — a coyote-dog cross — are getting used to their new home in the shadows of the Rocky Mountains.They came from a breeding kennel on Vancouver Island. The Warmland Wolf Kennel was closing down operations and needed help finding a home for the partly wild animals.Being the only non-profit of its kind in Canada, the Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary west of Calgary stepped in."There was a wolf-dog breeder and he was basically closing down his operation. He had reached ou
Rain, freezing rain, and plenty of snow on deck for the weekend as winter isn't ready to say goodbye to Atlantic Canada. Meteorologist Melinda Singh has the details.
The Toronto area was blanketed with heavy snow Friday, dumping up to 19 centimetres in some parts of the city.An earlier snowfall warning ended early Saturday morning. Environment Canada called for total accumulations of 15 centimetres to 20 centimetres and peak snowfall rates of two to three centimetres per hour.David Rodgers, senior meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said in an interview Saturday morning that up to 19 centimetres of snow had fallen in Scarborough. At Tor