TIMELINE: Winter Weather Sunday

CBC

Pictou County has made significant progress in cleaning up after last weekend's winter storm that left parts of the county impassable and trapped residents in their homes, according to the municipality's warden.Robert Parker said heavy equipment in use in the area has led to a significant improvement.Parker said Premier Tim Houston promised him all of the roads in the area would have at least one pass of a snowplow by midnight Thursday."That doesn't mean they're passable," Parker said. "That jus