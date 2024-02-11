TIMELINE: Winter Weather Sunday
Several quakes hit the western half of the United States on Friday, with widespread shaking felt across Hawaii and southern California
We’re watching the progress of a storm expected to develop south of the border in the coming days. The nor'easter is expected to arrive on the East Coast in time for Valentine's Day, so don't make any plans, just yet.
The rare video shows them “frolicking across the fairway,” officials said.
Wildfires that went dormant over the winter have once again moved above ground, producing visible smoke and smouldering, the B.C. Wildfire Service says.The service says these "holdover fires" are primarily in the Prince George Fire Centre, which covers the northeastern quadrant of the province, and are being aided by ongoing drought conditions in the region."A holdover fire is a fire that remains dormant and/or undetected for a considerable time after it starts," the service said in a bulletin,
Sun Gazing Last fall, NASA's Mars rover spotted a massive spot on the surface of the Sun — and now, that ginormous maw is looking directly at the Earth. First reported by SpaceWeather.com, the sunspot is expected to blast a coronal mass ejection (CME) out towards Earth and will be "not just a near miss, but […]
The critter had “stilt-like legs” and an “extremely long” bill, according to wildlife experts.
GRINDAVIK, Iceland (AP) — A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted Thursday for the third time since December, sending jets of lava into the sky, triggering the evacuation of the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa and cutting heat and hot water to thousands of people. The eruption began at about 0600 GMT (1 a.m. EST) along a three-kilometer (nearly two-mile) fissure northeast of Mount Sýlingarfell, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said. Several communities on the Reykjanes Peninsula were cut
Researchers said the species was “unintentionally” rediscovered in Myanmar with the help of some cellphone photos and a Facebook post.
The end of this week certainly won't feel like the heart of winter across Ontario, as temperatures soar into unusual February territory
The photo shows a polar bear drifting off to sleep on a bed of ice. It draws attention to the plight of polar bears amid climate change.
Pictou County has made significant progress in cleaning up after last weekend's winter storm that left parts of the county impassable and trapped residents in their homes, according to the municipality's warden.Robert Parker said heavy equipment in use in the area has led to a significant improvement.Parker said Premier Tim Houston promised him all of the roads in the area would have at least one pass of a snowplow by midnight Thursday."That doesn't mean they're passable," Parker said. "That jus
An explosion that blew a hole in a seniors residence and seriously injured one person was linked Saturday to the massive storm that brought 150 centimetres of wet, heavy snow to Cape Breton's largest municipality last weekend. Chris March, acting fire chief of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, said in an interview that it's believed slabs of snow slid from the roof of the Silver Birch Manor in Sydney, N.S., and fell on fuel lines connected to three propane tanks alongside the building — whi
A new simulation says the AMOC — the ocean current at the center of the fictional 'Day After Tomorrow' climate change disaster movie — is set to collapse at some point in the future.
LONDON (AP) — A volcanic eruption in southwestern Iceland appears to have subsided, though scientists are warning that the area may experience further eruptions in the coming months. Iceland’s Meteorological Office said late Thursday that the eruption had decreased significantly. The eruption began at about 6 a.m. local time on Thursday in the area northeast of Mount Sýlingarfell, the Met Office said. It prompted the evacuation of the popular Blue Lagoon thermal spa and cut off heat and hot wate
A tornado was spotted near Evansville, Wisconsin, on February 8. The tornado is the state’s first ever recorded in the month of February.Video captured by Evansville resident Alyssa Grover shows the formation of the tornado as it looms near the town. The tornado touched down south of Madison between Evansville and Edgerton, the National Weather Service said.The sheriff’s office in Green County said five “residences,” two mobile homes, and several other structures were damaged in the storm. Credit: Alyssa Grover via Storyful
The National Weather Service says 5-8 inches of snow could fall in parts of central Pennsylvania.
Impassable winter roads are delaying vital shipments and threatening the safety of First Nations across northern Ontario, leaders warned as they pressed the provincial and federal government for support. An unseasonably warm winter, intensified by human-caused climate change, has left many remote First Nations cut off from an essential road network built over frozen land, lakes and rivers. The situation has prompted recent state of emergency declarations by First Nations in Manitoba and Ontario,
As Nova Scotians across central and eastern areas of the province continue to dig out from the latest snowstorm, many folks are thinking back to previous winter wallops.There's no doubt, with widespread totals of 60 to 90 centimetres of snow across eastern areas and up to 150 centimetres recorded in Sydney, this storm ranks right near the top of the list for recent snowstorms that have hit the province.A snow-covered truck in Middle Sackville, N.S., this week. There is a Mazda 5 parked at the ta
La Niña may develop later this year, according to the National Weather Service. Here’s what that may mean for South Carolina weather.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Southern California coast near Malibu on Friday and was widely felt in the Los Angeles region, rattling windows and shaking shelves but bringing no reports of major damage or injuries. The area of the epicenter was in the rugged Santa Monica Mountains, roughly 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of downtown Los Angeles. The range rises steeply from the coastline, and the nearest homes to the epicenter are on a narrow strip of development along t