Timestalker is the most unique British movie of the year

Seven years ago, Alice Lowe released her debut movie Prevenge, which she filmed while pregnant. It followed a pregnant widow who was convinced her unborn child was compelling her to go on a killing spree.

It was every bit as brilliant as that unique concept promised (it's available to watch on Prime Video if you haven't seen it), leaving us desperate to see what Lowe would do next. We've had to wait a while, but fortunately, Timestalker has been worth it.

The historical sci-fi rom-com – which held its UK premiere at Edinburgh International Film Festival – is another inventive and truly unique offering from Lowe, confirming her as one of the UK's most exciting filmmakers.

Hanway Films

Timestalker starts in 1688 in Western Scotland where we meet Agnes (Lowe) who falls madly in love with dodgy preacher Alex (Aneurin Barnard), just as he's about to be executed.

To spoil what happens next would rob the movie of its first big laugh, but we can say that it's not the only version of Agnes we meet. As the movie jumps through eras including 1790s rural England and 1980s Manhattan, Agnes finds herself constantly drawn to that era's version of Alex.

But are the two destined to be together forever, or is there something else at play? And why does Agnes keep meeting variations of her best friend Meg (Tanya Reynolds) and potential stalker George (Nick Frost), whatever era she finds herself in?

The joy of Timestalker is going along for the wild ride that Lowe has crafted, so we're not about to ruin that here either.

Vertigo Releasing

If you're familiar with Lowe's previous written work, Timestalker's dark vein of humour won't surprise you, but otherwise, be prepared. It might be romantic and also a comedy, but fluffy rom-com it isn't. There's a winning blend of deadpan humour, very silly (and very British) humour and also some pitch-black, gory laughs too.

This extends to the plot as Alex might be the object of Agnes' affection, but he's not some Mr Darcy – he's a bit of a dick. Timestalker already wasn't a traditional rom-com with its concept and it extends to the central 'love' story.

But don't let that fool you into thinking this is just a comedy. Lowe might have fun at the expense of Agnes and her particular choice of man, but she brings genuine pathos to Agnes, both in performance and writing. The final act of Timestalker has a familiar message, yet it's beautifully handled.

Vertigo Releasing

The production and costume design is excellent throughout, successfully evoking multiple eras while working to a British indie budget. Craft-wise, it marks a step up from Prevenge for Lowe, fitting for the more ambitious scope of Timestalker.

At the heart of the movie's success is Lowe, both in-front and behind the camera, but she also has a great sense for casting. Barnard has enormous fun as multiple versions of Alex, particularly relishing his '80s pop star era, with Nick Frost, Tanya Reynolds and Jacob Anderson providing strong support across the ensemble.

Timestalker is the most unique British movie of the year, and also among the best British movies of 2024 to date. Let's hope Alice Lowe doesn't leave us waiting seven years again for her next movie.

‏‏‎ ‎

Timestalker is released in UK and Irish cinemas on October 18.

You Might Also Like