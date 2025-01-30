Timing out arrival of atmospheric river storm in Northern California
Timing out arrival of atmospheric river storm in Northern California
Timing out arrival of atmospheric river storm in Northern California
WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s anti-vaccine advocacy is outside the mainstream. His previous statements on abortion could alienate Republicans. But a new poll finds that not all of his controversial health goals are unpopular — in fact, at least one has broad support among Democrats and Republicans.
A federal judge in Washington has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a new directive to halt payments of federal grants, loans and other assistance to an array of programs across the country. The White House had said the directive would not impact anyone receiving direct, individual assistance. Rep. Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, reacts to the news on "Balance of Power."
Kansas is experiencing the largest tuberculosis outbreak in American history. Here's how to protect yourself, according to an infectious disease doctor.
A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's federal funding freeze that was set to take effect at 5 p.m. EDT Tuesday. With the legal battle ahead and a freeze that is looming, local residents and programs are expressing concern over the potential pause in funds.
The California Department of Water Resources has shot down President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to play the hero during the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. “The United States Military just entered the Great State of California and, under Emergency Powers, TURNED ON THE WATER flowing abundantly from the Pacific Northwest, and beyond,” Trump wrote late Monday on his social media platform Truth Social. “The days of putting a Fake Environmental argument, over the PEOPLE, are OVER.” Within hour
How much snow will you wake up to, Ontario? After a snowy Tuesday evening, impacting the commute, bands of lake-effect snow will pick up once again as the clipper departs the region Wednesday.
After battling liver cancer for 16 years, and trying all kinds of treatments, Alexander Hart Tsang was recently told by his doctor that he’s nearing the end of his life. As Sarah Ryan explains, he’s decided to take his passing into his own hands, surrounded by his family and at peace with his decision to end his life.
During her first official White House briefing as President Donald Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt announced that Trump had prevented a “preposterous waste of taxpayer money.” Trump’s team, she said, used the president’s pause on foreign aid to thwart a plan in which “there was about to be $50 million taxpayer dollars that went out the door to fund condoms in Gaza.”
Experts warn that older cars and electric vehicles may need some extra care before hitting the road in winter.
HALIFAX — Three hospital employees were injured in what Nova Scotia’s health minister says was an armed assault by a patient Wednesday afternoon at the Halifax Infirmary emergency department.
Scientists have finally had a close look at the rubble collected by a NASA spacecraft from an asteroid. In it, they've found new clues about the ingredients for life that were present in the early solar system and how they might have come to Earth.An international team of scientists has released some of their discoveries about the samples collected by the NASA spacecraft Osiris-REx from the near-Earth carbon-rich asteroid Bennu in 2020 and returned to Earth in 2023.Bennu, a carbon-rich asteroid
ANALYSIS: At his confirmation hearing, Robert F Kennedy Jr. was haunted by dozens of hours of podcast appearances from his time on the fringes of health science, Richard Hall writes.
Back-to-back storm systems will impact travel across parts of Atlantic Canada as January comes to a close, with heavy snow and gusty winds taking aim
With snow squall warnings and extreme cold warnings in effect for parts of Canada, many of us are braving the elements to get our vehicles ready for the road.
Family remembers woman allegedly killed by her father in Sycamore Township
Snow squalls and extreme cold can make winter driving dangers — CAA recommends storing these 16 essentials in your vehicle emergency kit.
Amazon shoppers confirm this detector is "simple to install and operate."
California leaders are disputing a claim from President Donald Trump about the state's water resources.
From gas and cordless snow blowers to battery-powered and electric options, we've rounded up the best snow blowers for Canadians this winter.
Detroit (AP) — Hours after being sworn in as the new U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy took aim at the main way the federal government regulates miles per gallon for cars and pickup trucks — also a principal way that it regulates air pollution and addresses climate change. Duffy ordered the federal agency in charge of the fuel economy standards to reverse them as soon as possible. The standards have been in place since the 1970s oil energy crisis and were intended to conserve fuel and