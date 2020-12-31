Timmins to host U-18 national curling championship in 2022

·4 min read

It's official. Timmins and the McIntyre Curling Club will play host to the 2022 Under-18 Boys and Girls Canadian Championships.

Curling Canada made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

As reported by The Daily Press in October, Timmins was slated to host the 2021 edition of the tournament but the COVID-19 pandemic forced Curling Canada to cancel it, as well as the 2020 edition in Sudbury.

“A lot of the events were cancelled, so they re-offered them to the host city and club from the previous year, so we accepted the offer,” said McIntyre Curling Club president Steve Meunier.

“We knew it was coming. We were offered to have it in 2022. It just really wasn't made official until today.”

The tournament will take place in 2022 from Feb. 14 to 20, and will feature the country's premier junior curlers. For most, it will be their first time wearing their provincial colours.

It is a relatively new event, with the inaugural tournament taking place in 2017 in Moncton, New Brunswick.

“There’s no better experience than representing your province or territory and that first time putting on the jacket will always be memorable,” said Mitch Minken, chair of Curling Canada’s Board of Governors.

“The Canadian Under-18 Curling Championships are more than a national competition; they’re a celebration of our sport, an opportunity to develop our youth’s skills in a championship-calibre setting and an opportunity for them to meet others around the country with similar pursuits of greatness both on and off the ice,” he added.

While the official format has not been released as of yet, there is a possibility of up to 250 athletes competing at the event, due to the cancellation of 2020's events.

It will be the biggest national competition ever hosted at the club.

With the extra time afforded to them to prepare, Meunier said he and other curling officials will be closely monitoring the situation throughout 2021 regarding large scale events, regulations, restrictions, and of course, how the vaccination process goes.

“We know a lot more about the pandemic than we did before. We've got vaccines on the horizon. With a year and change before the championships happen, that gives us some time to see how things play out, and what that will look like in 2022, hoping that there's a better handle on things, and that we're allowed to have that many people in one spot.”

In the meantime, Meunier said the work has already begun behind the scenes.

“We're excited. We're hopeful. Our committee was already in place. It gives us ample time to get ready to host a signature event for the city and for the McIntyre. We're really excited about it.”

Timmins Mayor George Pirie released a statement on behalf of city hall.

“The City of Timmins is elated to be hosting the 2022 Canadian U-18 curling championships,” he said.

“This tournament will see the best competitors from across the country and the City of Timmins is looking forward to hosting these athletes. Congratulations to the McIntyre Curling Club for their hard work in securing this opportunity.”

Meunier said locals can expect to see some elite competition and some future superstars in action at the tournament.

“These young curlers that you're going to see at this event are the ones you will see in The Brier and the Tournament of Hearts in a few years. These are your up-and-coming superstars. This gives them a chance to showcase their skills amongst their own age group.

“It's going to be some really good curling. Some of the best in the world.”

It's very early, so no details regarding public spectators or ticket sales are in place as of yet.

“With all the young athletes come parents, and grandparents, and coaches, so we're really hoping we're in a position that we can have all of them, with whatever regulations may be in place,” said Meunier.

Time is on the side of the committee, and they have received guidance and some best practices from previous hosts such as Sherwood Park, Alberta to help them put on a fantastic event.

“We want to make sure we're prepared for it, and we have every possible detail covered, and everything in place that we want to have for these young athletes to make sure their experience here as enjoyable as possible,” said Meunier.

“It certainly will be a championship that will be remembered by our community for a long time.”

Andrew Autio is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter for The Daily Press. LJI is funded by the federal government.

Andrew Autio, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Press

