Timothée Chalamet addresses LA wildfires after arriving at London premiere on a Lime Bike

Timothée Chalamet thanked people for their ongoing support amid the Los Angeles wildfires at the UK premiere of his film, A Complete Unknown, on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old was joined by his co-stars Ed Norton, who plays Pete Seeger, and Monica Barbaro, 34, who plays Joan Baez, at the BFI Southbank.

Chalamet noted that another of his co-stars, Elle Fanning, and the film’s director, James Mangold, were absent as they deal with the disaster, which has killed at least 25 people and forced thousands of people to flee their homes as winds scattering embers threatened the progress made so far on the infernos.

Speaking to the audience, Chalamet said: “Thank you everyone for being here, thanks for taking the time, we were supposed to be here with Elle (Fanning) and James Mangold, obviously y'know Jim and I think all of us who live in LA are affected by what's going on over there so anybody and everybody's thoughts [that] have come in from London or anywhere really, are deeply appreciated.

“Y'know Jim isn't able to be here, if he sees this, when we get in touch with him, we're thinking of him.

“Thank you and very grateful to all be in this safe space to enjoy this movie,” the Hollywood star concluded.

Earlier in the evening, Chalamet thrilled fans as he arrived to the UK premiere of his Bob Dylan biopic on a Lime bike.

The Dune star, who portrays the folk legend in the movie, chose an unconventional means of arrival on the red carpet before ending his ride on the hire bike using his mobile in front of paparazzi.

The star, who walked the red carpet solo without girlfriend Kylie Jenner, wore a black suit with a blue patterned shirt.

The film tells the story of Dylan's early career from busking on the street to his famous performance at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

Elsewhere, more than 200,000 LA residents have been forced to flee their homes, with 88,000 still under evacuation orders on Tuesday night as the wildfires continue a week on.

Paris Hilton, Mel Gibson, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, Billy Crystal, Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg were among the Hollywood stars who have lost their homes.

In the wake of the disaster, the Oscars nominations have already been delayed for a second time, with a new date of January 23 confirmed.

Meanwhile, the screening of a new Netflix series starring the Duchess of Sussex, which sees her inviting friends and famous guests to a California estate, was also postponed amid the fires.

The blazes have killed at least 24 people, including British-born former child star Rory Sykes, who was blind and had cerebral palsy.

His mother, Shelley Sykes, told Australian TV channel Network 10 he “died needlessly” of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Officials have warned winds scattering ash could threaten the progress made so far on the infernos that have sent thousands of people frantically fleeing their homes and destroyed many properties.